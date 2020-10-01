Microsoft updates Surface Pro X, announces Surface Laptop Go

Highlights Microsoft Surface Pro X has been updated with faster processor.

The new Pro X also gets a new platinum finish.

The Laptop Go is a more affordable Surface device.

Microsoft has announced an update to the Surface Pro X as well as a new affordable device called Surface Laptop Go.

The company said that the updated Pro X will be available in India from October 13. Its price will start at Rs 1,49,999. The updated Pro X comes with a new configuration that includes Microsoft's next-generation custom processor and a new platinum finish.

"Earlier this year, we introduced Surface Pro X in India to push the boundaries for what an always connected, ultra-light and incredibly thin 2:1 device could be," said Rajiv Sodhi, chief operating officer, Microsoft India. "We now bring new updates to Surface Pro X, including new app experiences, enhanced performance and a new platinum finish, delivering a new experience to those who need to be connected, productive, and creative at any time."

Then, there is the new Surface Laptop Go. This has been announced today globally and for now, it is not clear when it will make its way to India. "With Surface Laptop Go we are bringing the features most loved by our Surface Laptop customers to a smaller, more affordable design," Microsoft noted on the company blog.

The global price of the new Laptop Go starts at $549.99. It has a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel. Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel's 10th Gen i5 quad-core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Go also has a 720p front camera and Omnisonic Speakers with support for Dolby Audio surround.