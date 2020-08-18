Highlights Microsoft will not support Internet Explorer 11 and legacy Edge starting 2021.

From November 30, 2020, the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11.

Microsoft has ensured the transition to the new Microsoft Edge will be hassle-free as legacy Edge will also phase-out in 2021.

Microsoft will stop supporting Internet Explorer (IE) 11 a year from now, in August 2021. Before that, starting November 30, 2020, the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11. Microsoft 365 in a blog post stated that Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported by many of Microsoft's services, including Outlook, OneDrive, Office 365, and more.

"This means that after the above dates, customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11. For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11," Microsoft stated.

The company asserted that the customers will get the most of it while using Microsoft Edge and that it is trying to make the transition as smoothly as possible. As per reports, there is no word on when Internet Explorer will be removed from Windows 10 itself and that businesses will still be able to access sites built specifically for the browser. "We want to be clear that IE 11 isn't going away and that our customers' own legacy IE 11 apps and investments will continue to work," Microsoft stated.

Microsoft noted that customers don't have to work with multiple workarounds and that a standard browser will work both for modern apps as well as business-critical IE 11 legacy apps.

Microsoft Edge Legacy is also slated to become defunct by March 2020 to give way to the new Microsoft Edge. After March 9, 2021, the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app will not receive new security updates. Microsoft noted that apps and sites created for Microsoft Edge Legacy will continue to work in the new Microsoft Edge.

However, there could be compatibility issues for which customers can reach out for support. Microsoft has recommended users to switch to the New Microsoft Edge app for better compatibility and to secure remote work needs. It also stated that with the new Microsoft Edge the transition will be a hassle-free process.

Microsoft noted that IE 11 has been existing since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today. The company also noted that since then open web standards and newer browserslike the new Microsoft Edge have enabled better, more innovative online experiences.