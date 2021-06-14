Microsoft Xbox Game Pass gets Fallout, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and 9 other new titles

Highlights Microsoft and Bethesda announced as many as 11 new games for Xbox Game Pass.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft announced a slew of titles for the Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft showed off its biggest lineup of Xbox games at E3 2021. Of 30 titles that Microsoft unveiled at the event, 27 are coming to Xbox Game Pass, which took the spotlight at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. The 27 game titles that Microsoft announced include both new and old ones. 11 new titles are joining the Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC starting today, and they include Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Arx Fatalis, among others.

The biggest slate of games on the Xbox Game Pass is coming from Bethesda, which announced Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Arx Fatalis, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Doom, Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout: Tactics, Rage, The Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Many of these games are coming to the console, PC, and the cloud, but a few will be available only on the console and PC, while some will make it to only the console and cloud.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is now available on Xbox Game Pass for the console, PC, and cloud. The rest of the Yakuza series is already available on the Xbox Game Pass.

Apart from the Bethesda titles, Microsoft is adding 16 more titles, and that includes Forza Horizon 5, Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance, Halo Infinite, and The Gunk, among others. Here is the list of all games coming on day one this year for Xbox Game Pass:

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud, and Console) June 22

The Ascent (PC, Cloud, and Console) July 29

Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud, and Console) August 19

Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) August 25

Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)) September 17

Sable (PC, Cloud, and Console) September 23

Scorn (PC, Cloud, and Series X, Series S) Fall 2021

The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud, and Console) Fall 2021

Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud, and Console) October 12

Age of Empires IV (PC) October 28

Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud, and Console) November 9

Shredders (Cloud and Console) December 2021

Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud, and Console) Holiday 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) 2021

The Gunk (PC, Cloud, and Console) 2021

The Microsoft Flight Simulator is also coming to Xbox Series X and Series S on July 27. It will also be a part of the Day One releases for the Xbox Game Pass. Hades is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC, cloud, and console in August, while Among Us for cloud and console through Xbox Game Pass is arriving later this year.

Microsoft did not just stop at this list. It revealed a horde of more titles coming to Xbox Game Pass Day One in the future. The list includes: