Microsoft xCloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad with over 100 games

Microsoft has finally released the xCloud cloud gaming service for iPhones, iPad, and Windows 10-based internet browsers, allowing Xbox Game Pass subscribers to enjoy over 100 titles on a wide range of devices. The xCloud service for iOS and Web is, however, in the beta phase right now, which means you are likely to see some bugs. The drill is simple here -- you log into your Microsoft or Xbox account on the website on your iPhone, iPad, or any browser on Windows 10, and access from a library of games.

The xCloud gaming service will be available only to the subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, but even for that, you would need an invite. These invites will be sent by Microsoft itself, so you do not need to hassle your friend for them. The company has said that it will roll out more invites "on a continuous basis" to players in all 22 supported countries, which does not include India right now. "Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months, so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways," said Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President & Head of Product, Project xCloud.

In addition to being able to access xCloud on Chrome, Edge browsers on Windows 10, you can simply open the Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad to access xCloud games using the URL -- www.xbox.com/play -- because the alternative method -- which Microsoft pitched to Apple previously -- was rejected by Apple. Apple rejected both Google and Microsoft's cloud gaming services for the iPhone because they were in violation of App Store policies. Apple suggested both Google and Microsoft release individual games on App Store and pay individual App Store commission -- something that goes against the basic idea of cloud gaming.

Microsoft's Project xCloud and Google Stadia require a subscription and, in turn, users get access to multiple games without additional fee. Of course, the internet speed needs to be high for cloud gaming, but you can access these games on nearly every device. For Xbox users, it is a great service because they can resume playing their game on a phone by just strapping on gaming accessories anytime anywhere, given they have high-speed internet.

"Those who receive an invite just need a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller or can use custom touch controls for more than 50 games to start playing and testing," Gluckstein said in the post.