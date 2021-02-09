Microsoft's smash-hit racing game Forza Horizon 4 coming to Steam this March

Highlights Microsoft Forza Horizon 4 video game is coming to Steam on March 9.

The Forza Horizon 4 comes with a new Blighty location and exciting adventures.

The price of Forza Horizon 4 on Steam is going to be the same.

Microsoft's popular racing game Forza Horizon 4 is arriving on Steam for the first time. The release of the video game will take place on March 9, Microsoft said in a release. The Steam version will allow Forza Horizon 4 players to sync their progress on the version available for Xbox consoles, Windows 10 version, and with the xCloud version that supports cloud gaming. Forza Horizon 4 belongs to the exclusive Xbox titles that Microsoft unleashes against Sony in the console war but more recently, it began offering these titles on Steam, making for a seamless cross-device experience.

The Forza Horizon 4 developer Playground Games has promised to enhance the racing game by adding more features, including the battle royale mode called The Eliminator that focuses on the victory of a single player in a restricted map. There have also been several expansions for the game, including the Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions. The developer is also going to release the Hot Wheels Legend car pack soon for the Forza Horizon 4 players. Forza Horizon 4 was first launched in 2018 on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

Microsoft is also adding the beautiful location of Blighty, which is an adaptation of the United Kingdom. The UK location has all four seasons, summer, winter, spring, and autumn -- all of them transforming the map dramatically with various cues and different events that players will be excited to see. All of this is coming to Steam with the release. And since Microsoft is allowing crossplay, Forza Horizon 4 players will be able to play the game with their friends who are on either PC or a console or using it on an Android device through cloud gaming.

The arrival of Forza Horizon 4 is, however, not a first such event. Microsoft previously released the exclusive Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Sea of Thieves on Steam, making the shift where its Xbox titles were only available to console users. And when these two titles were available to a wider base, the company saw an uptick in the adoption of the game. This allowed Microsoft to bolster its strategy, which now encompasses the Forza Horizon 4 racing game.

Sony has, too, done a similar thing with PlayStation Now that allows subscribers to dabble into playing games on smartphones, thanks to cloud gaming. It is great for people who prefer Steam over the regular Forza Horizon 4 version on Windows. And through Steam, even the Mac players will be able to play Forza Horizon 4.