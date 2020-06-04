Mitron may find its place back on Play Store, chances thin for Remove Chinese Apps, Google clarifies why it removed apps

Highlights Google removed Mitron and Remove Chinese apps from the Play Store this week.

Google in a blog has now indicated that Mitron might find its place back on Play Store.

Google hinted that the Remove Chinese Apps will not be brought back because it does not adhere to Google's policies.

Video-making app Mitron, which was removed earlier this week may find its place back on Google Play Store. The Play Store removed the so-called Indian substitute for the Chinese video-making app, TikTok earlier this week. It then removed Remove Chinese Apps which were designed to notify users if they have Chinese apps on their phones.

Sameer Samat, Vice President, Android, and Google Play in a blog post noted, "Earlier this week, we removed a video app for a number of technical policy violations. We have an established process of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps. We've given this developer some guidance and once they've addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play."

Samat did not name the app but the indication was clearly towards Mitron app. "We don't allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services," Google had earlier said. The source code of the Mitron App was bought by IIT Roorkee Shivank Agarwal from Pakistani coding company Qboxus.

Hinting towards the reason for the removal of Remove China Apps from the Play Store, Samat noted that it was against Google's policy to remove apps that encouraged the removal or disability of third-party apps. "We don't allow an app that encourages or incentivizes users into removing or disabling third-party apps or modifying device settings or features unless it is part of a verifiable security service".

"This is a longstanding rule designed to ensure a healthy, competitive environment where developers can succeed based upon design and innovation. When apps are allowed to specifically target other apps, it can lead to behavior that we believe is not in the best interest of our community of developers and consumers. We've enforced this policy against other apps in many countries consistently in the past just as we did here," Samat added.

The Remove China Apps was developed by Jaipur-based OneTouch AppLabs in the backdrop of anti-Chinese sentiment among Indian users. However, the developers had claimed that the app has been developed for "educational purposes only".

Earlier this month, Google removed TikTok's 1-star ratings on the Play Store which improved its ratings on the app.