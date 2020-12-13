MIUI 12 Android 11 and 10 update: Here is the full list of eligible Xiaomi and Redmi phones

Highlights MIUI 12 is the latest update to Xiamois OS that has been launched for Android 11 and 10. Check the list for when your device will get the update.

The latest OS update is offering a host of new features like AI-assisted calling features, Dynamic Always-on Display, new visual design, and more.

This is rumoured to be the last Android OS update for Redmi Note 7, 7S, 8 & 8 Pro.

MIUI 12 made its debut earlier this year, and Xiaomi the leading smartphone manufacturer in India by market share, has finished rolling out the stable update to most devices in its portfolio. Xiaomi is rolling out the MIUI 12 Global Stable update for Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S devices in India based on Android 10. Similarly, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are receiving the MIUI 12 update, similarly is based on Android 10. This is rumoured to be the last Android OS update on these devices, and none of them will likely receive the Android 11 update.

Xiamoi's latest update is offering a host of new features that will run on both Android 11 and 10 MIUI 12. The latest updates include:

Fingerprint-on-display effects

Fingerprint haptic feedback

Toasted notifications

Volume control for all devices

Reworked quick settings

Bold status bar

Font changes in system apps

The Fingerprint-on-Display effects include a new fingerprint vibration effect with a new volume bar for all the devices. It has the latest toasted notifications with a bold status bar, quick settings icon upgrade, and new fonts for some system apps.

Power saving optimisation has been upgraded. Now there's a consumption ranking that shows hardware and software power consumption separately. There are a few power-saving suggestions as well which helps to extend battery life with one click. The device will detect abnormal power consumption and a performance updated option to show "power saving and battery."

MIUI 12 is now available in India, and the MIUI 12 update will be available for these Xiaomi phones in India in the following weeks. So let's take a look at the list of eligible phones slated to switch to Android 11, and when your device might receive the update.

Redmi K20 Pro: Released

Redmi K20: Released

Poco X2: Released

Mi 10: Released

Redmi Note 9: November/December

Redmi Note 9 Pro: November/December

Redmi Note 8: November/December

Redmi Note 8 Pro: November/December

Redmi Note 7: November/December

Redmi Note 7 Pro: November/December

Poco M2 Pro: December

Poco F1: December

Redmi Note 7S: December

Redmi 8: December

Redmi 8A: December

Redmi 8A Dual: December

Redmi 7: December

Redmi 7A: December

Redmi 6 Pro: December

Redmi 6: December

Redmi 6A: 2020 End

Redmi Note 5: 2020 End

Redmi Note 5 Pro: Early 2021

Redmi Y3: 2020 End

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Early 2021