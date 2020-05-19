MIUI 12 global variant launched: Update timeline released for all Redmi, Poco and Mi series phones

Highlights The MIUI 12 update will start rolling out to users from end of June.

MIUI 12 stresses on privacy and security, and is certified by TUV Rheinland.

Super Wallpapers, new multitasking features and update UI are some highlights on MIUI 12.

A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi revealed its MIUI 12 for the Chinese market, with lots of visual changes and mega feature upgrades. With a few tweaks, Xiaomi has now released MIUI 12 for the global markets and that also includes India. MIUI 12 for global markets is almost identical to the Chinese version, complete with the improved UI elements and those popular Super Wallpapers. Xiaomi plans to start releasing the update to its phone by the end of June.

The best part about MIUI 12 is that it is coming to phone as old as the Redmi Note 5 as well as to the latest flagship models. Last year's Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, which were also sold as the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro in Europe, will be the first to get the update. Xiaomi says users can expect to see the update rollout by end of June as part of the Phase 1.

Rest of all the phones eligible for the update are part of the phase 2 and there's no assigned timeline to it. The phase 2 includes the latest models such as Mi 10 5G, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 8 series and all other Mi series flagships from the last two years. The Poco X2, which is essentially a rebranded Redmi K30 5G, is also scheduled to get the update in phase 2. Many of the budget phones under the Redmi series are also eligible, such as the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and all newer models from Redmi.

You can check the list of all the supported phones below.

List of all Xiaomi phones getting MIUI 12.

As for MIUI 12, the custom OS from Xiaomi is based on Android 10 and carries a lot of features from stock Android and presents them in a better way. The animations have been vastly improved with new physics engine and improved graphics. The Settings app has received a couple of changes, especially in the Storage and My Device sections.

MIUI 12 gets massive upgrades in the privacy section. The OS will now notify everytime an app is accessing a sensitive feature such as the cameras, microphone, contacts, location and more. Users can now block access to such apps with a single tap. Sadly, the virtual ID feature from the Chinese ROM did not make it to the global ROM.

MIUI 12 will also bring new multitasking features. You can apps running floating windows while you use another. This is quite similar to what we have seen on Samsung phones before. Thankfully, the Super Wallpapers make it to the global variant, including both the Mars and Earth wallpapers. Xiaomi has baked-in a new Privacy Cast feature that lets you cast your screen to Miracast supported TVs without showing notifications.

There's also a new Ultra Battery Saver mode that brings a minimalist homescreen with just the essential apps. This mode activates only when the battery drops below five per cent. There's also a new dark mode that implements the dark theme on third-party apps. This means you can even have Facebook and other apps completely in a dark mode.

It now remains to be seen how soon does Xiaomi India bring the MIUI 12 update to the Indian models.