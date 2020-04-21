MIUI 12 to debut on April 27 with Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in China, new dark mode teased

Highlights Xiaomi is releasing MIUI 12 in China on April 27.

MIUI 12 has been confirmed to bring a new dark mode system.

Xiaomi will be debuting it on the Mi 10 Lite in China.

Xiaomi's MIUI 12 has been in the rumours for a while and it finally has a launch date. The next version of MIUI will be released for a select number of Xiaomi smartphones in China on April 27. To make the release notable, Xiaomi is also releasing the Mi 10 Lite in China as well, which in turn debuts the new OS. Not much has been revealed about these products but there are certain teasers to excite those who have been waiting for these launches.

First up is MIUI 12, which has been in development since last year. MIUI 12 will succeed MIUI 11 with a host of new features, as seen from the leaks. There's supposed to be an updated gesture navigation system, some refined system apps and improved digital wellbeing features integrated deep into the operating system. Xiaomi has officially teased only one aspect of MIUI 12 so far, which is an improved dark mode.

Dark Mode was already present in MIUI 10 and was revamped for MIUI 11 last year. However, Xiaomi says that new dark mode now applies a dark theme globally on all apps. Hence, similar to what you can do on Realme phones, dark mode can forcibly implement dark themes in various third-party apps. The dark theme will also darken the wallpaper, similar to iOS 13, when it is active.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed which phones will get the MIUI 12 update so far but you can expect all Xiaomi devices from 2018 and beyond could get the update, even if they are not on the latest version of Android. This could include all the premium phones as well as the affordable Redmi branded smartphones.

The MIUI 12 will debut on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, a phone that was announced in Europe a few weeks ago. Most of the phone seems similar to the European model but there are a couple of changes. The biggest one that's teased officially by Xiaomi is a new telephoto camera that can zoom up to 50X. Xiaomi says that this is a telephoto camera that utilising a periscopic setup to attain such higher zoom levels. Of course, 50X includes hybrid zoom capabilities.

Rest of the phone seems similar to the global variant. The design is similar with curved edges at the back along with quad cameras. The European variant uses a Snapdragon 765 which can be ordered with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also makes use of a 6.5-inch AMOLED display.