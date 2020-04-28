MIUI 12 update launched: List of eligible Xiaomi, Redmi phones, roll-out schedule announced

Highlights MIUI 12 has been announced by Xiaomi

The company has announced a list of Xiaomi, Redmi device eligible for update

MIIUI 12 is currently in closed beta phase of development

Despite COVID-19 stopping much of the world in tracks, tech giant Xiaomi appears to be going ahead with its plans for 2020 and beyond. Only yesterday, the company announced a new smartphone -- the Mi 10 Youth Edition -- in China and alongside it also unveiled its next-gen Android skin, MIUI 12.

This latest version of the company's take on Google's Android OS comes with a number of new features and visual upgrades over its predecessor. With its upgrades, MIUI 12 promises not only smooth performance but also enhanced functionality with the help of features such as an updated version of dark mode, AI calling, new privacy and security tools, multi-tasking features, animations and wallpapers.

Interestingly, Xiaomi also claims that MIUI 12 is also the first mobile operating system that has passed TÜV Rheinland's "Android System Enhanced Privacy Protection Test."

MIUI 12: When will it be available?

For now, Xiaomi has unveiled MIUI 12 in China and as such the software is expected to not be made available to international audiences for a few weeks at least. As of now, Xiaomi has released a closed beta program for users in China to receive early feedback on the ongoing development of the MIUI 12.

The first stable build of the MIUI 12 OS is scheduled to be released in June this year, post which we can expect a timeline for the release of the software in markets such as India. This availability will also depend greatly on how the COVID-19 situation pans out across the globe in the coming months.

MIUI 12: Eligible devices

Xiaomi has also announced the list of devices that will be getting the new MIUI 12 update. While it does cover most of the Xiaomi and Redmi phones you'd expect to see getting the update, there are a few notable ommissions.

The update is scheduled to be rolled out to Xiaomi phones in batches, with the company for now releasing a list of three batches for the roll-out of the MIUI 12 update.

First Batch

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Second Batch

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 series

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Third Batch