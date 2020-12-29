MIUI 12.5 launched by Xiaomi: All the new features and list of supported phones

Highlights MIUI 12.5 comes with new features and security updates.

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship, the Mi 11 in China. Alongside its release, the company also revealed its latest update for its OS for smartphones, MIUI 12.5. The new update comes with a number of new features and also brings some security and performance upgrades.

The new operating system is said to be better than MIUI versions before, even though Xiaomi appears to not have gone all-in with it. It looks like the company has held back a little on it to ensure it has some major features left in the pipeline for the big MIUI 13 update that's expected to be released later next year.

MIUI 12.5: Features

One of the major areas of focus for the MIUI 12.5 is performance. As per Xiaomi, MIUI 12.5 is lighter, faster, and more efficient than previous versions. The company claims it uses 20 per cent fewer cores than before with 35 per cent less background memory, and 25 per cent less power consumption.

Xiaomi has revealed that the improvement in performance is partly down to a superior "MIUI Light Cone Motion Effect Architecture" when compared to the one found on the MIUI 12. The new MIUI 12.5 also gets new Super Wallpapers, with one of them being the Snow Mountain taken from Mount Siguniang. Apart from this, there's Shipwreck Bay in Greece(Navagio Beach) and Blade's Edge Mountain in Italy.

MIUI 12.5 also adds revamped notification sounds from South American Rainforest, Australia, East African grassland, and the Arctic Circle. These include sounds that Xiaomi explains it captured from about 120 creatures. The UI also brings sounds of natural elements like Wood, Sand, and Water. Additionally, Xiaomi has also improved the Haptics and refined the feedback vibrations of options like the lock, Tap, Gestures, etc.

There's also focus on privacy with the MIUI 12.5 with Clipboard Protection, File Storage(Sandbox Mechanism), Browser, and Location(Fuzzy Positioning) getting special mentions. Additionally, Xiaomi App Store from MIUI 12.5 will have special instructions for privacy which involves risks, security tampering, and avoiding malicious contents.

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5: List of supported devices and availability

Apart from the features mentioned above, there are some other features too that are coming to Xiaomi phones via this new MIUI 12.5 update. However, Xiaomi has announced that for now the list of these devices will be really small, and that too under the closed beta stage. In total, Xiaomi has announced a list of 21 supported devices.

Xiaomi says the Closed Beta will be released to these select phones over the air, while the Public Beta will start from mid-January of 2021.