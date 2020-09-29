Months after Nord launch, OnePlus Nord N10 may launch next

Highlights OnePlus could be all set to launch OnePlus Nord N10 5G in the coming weeks.

OnePlus has started teasing the N10 5G.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 690 SoC.

We've read reports in the past that OnePlus is working on OnePlus Nord N10 5G (codename Billie) that could be launched later this year. And now seemingly confirming the rumour, the company has started teasing the arrival of this phone on Instagram.

The company took to Instagram to share a teaser that didn't reveal much, but still acted as a good enough hint that something new is in the pipeline. This teaser coupled with the fact that there have been reports in the past about a new OnePlus Nord N10 phone suggests it is this phone only that is set to be launched later this month.

Interestingly, we've had quite a few leaks about the device in the past. Leaks have suggested that the phone could be the first OnePlus phone to be launched with a 64-megapixel camera. Alongside it will be the Snapdragon 690 chipset and the other highlight of the phone would be a 90Hz display. This panel could be a 6.49-inch FHD+ display. Apart from this, there will be 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Reports also say there will be a 64-megapixel primary camera, with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel sensors. The OnePlus Nord N10 could come with a sub-$400 price tag. Reports say the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be launched soon after the launch of the OnePlus 8T.

Talking about the OnePlus 8T, the phone has been seen in renders with a flat display with a punch-hole. The new leak also reveals that the OnePlus 8T will reportedly support 65W fast charging. This will be a big step up from the OnePlus 8 Pro which gets 30W top-ups.