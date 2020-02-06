More Redmi K30 Pro specifications leak: Bigger battery with faster wired charging confirmed

Highlights The Redmi K30 Pro will get a larger 4700mAh battery.

The Redmi K30 Pro is also expected to get a 33W fast charging system.

Redmi might retain the 64-megapixel main camera from the regular K30.

The Redmi K30 models have been around for a while now and that has led many to wonder whether a Pro versions will come later in the year. Turns out that Redmi might be working on a Pro variant of the K30 - thanks to a bunch of leaks and rumours. In fact, the Redmi K30 Pro might be in the markets after March 2020. Similar to the Redmi K20 Pro, it could end up as a souped-up version of the Redmi K30 5G. The latest leak suggests the same as well.

As reported by GizmoChina, a tipster on Weibo has shared information on an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. While the primary specifications are still a mystery, some of the information regarding the battery and charging have been revealed. The Redmi K30 Pro will get massive upgrades in the power supply department compared to the Redmi K20 Pro. On the whole, there's an increase in the battery size as well as the charging speeds.

The tip reveals that the Redmi K30 Pro will get a 4700mAh battery, which is essentially 700mAh bigger than what we see on the Redmi K20 Pro. Paired with possibly the more power efficient Snapdragon 865, it should offer slightly better stamina over the older model. Moreover, the phone will possibly come with a faster 33W charging system, which is faster than the 27W fast charging system we have seen on the Redmi K30 as well as the Redmi K20 Pro.

Details on the Redmi K30 Pro are sparse at the moment but this is expected to be a more powerful version of the Redmi K30. Chances are that Redmi will retain the 120Hz refresh rate display from the K30 but it could use an AMOLED panel instead of the IPS LCD panel. Redmi could even push for curved edge display on the K30 Pro.

Similar to the previous Pro variants, the K30 Pro is most likely to use the Snapdragon 865 chipset and as Qualcomm sells it, it will most likely support 5G networks. The Pro variant might also end up retaining the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor for the main camera but it might get an upgraded wide-angle camera as well as new telephoto camera similar to the K20 Pro. The phone might also get a slightly new design compared to the K30.