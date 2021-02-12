Moto e6i Android Go edition announced: Price, specifications, and more

Highlights Motorola has announced yet another smartphone in the entry-level segment.

The Lenovo-owned company has launched the Moto e6i Android Go Edition smartphone in Brazil.

The smartphone has been launched with entry-level features such as a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Motorola has announced yet another smartphone in the entry-level segment. The Lenovo-owned company has launched the Moto e6i Android Go Edition smartphone in Brazil. The smartphone has been launched with entry-level features such as a 13-megapixel rear camera and an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor. The Moto e6i has only been launched in Brazil and the company is yet to reveal whether the phone will be launched in other counties or not.

Moto e6i has been launched in Brazil for 1499 Brazilian real (Rs. 14,899 approx). However, if the smartphone is launched in India, it could be priced under Rs 8,000 considering its entry-level specifications.

Coming to the specifications, the Moto e6i features a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a waterdrop notch on the front for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU paired with 2GB RAM with 32GB storage which can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD. The smartphone runs on the Android 10 Go edition.

For the camera, the Moto e6i features a dual-camera setup on the rear. The camera island comprises of a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel for selfies with f/2.2 aperture. The rear panel also consists of a fingerprint scanner. For connectivity, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port. The smartphone houses a 3000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

There is no information on whether the Moto e6i will be launched in the Indian smartphone market or not. However, Motorola could launch the Moto E7 Power in India. The specifications of which was leaked a few days ago. Motor E7 is speculated to arrive with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. Here the display is the same as the Moto E7. On the front, there is a waterdrop notch for the camera. Moto E7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to feature a 13-megapixels primary with f/ 2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/ 2.2 aperture. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 10.

]

ALSO READ: | Koo app found to be leaking sensitive users data, China connection surfaces