Moto E7 Plus likely to launch with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC

Highlights Motorola E7 Plus is speculated to launch the Motorola E7 Plus in the market.

Motorola E7 Plus could come with a Snapdragon 460 chipset.

Moto E7 Plus would feature a 5000mAh battery and an Octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Motorola is rumored to bring yet another device in the budget segment soon. The smartphone maker is speculated to launch the Motorola E7 Plus in the market. Several leaks and reports have confirmed the existence of the Moto E7 and now the latest piece of news states that the device could come with a Snapdragon 460 chipset. Interestingly, if the report turns out to be true, the Moto E7 Plus would be the first smartphone to house a Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Noted tipster Evan Blass took to Twitter to share some of the key specifications of the upcoming device by Motorola. He has tweeted a picture that features the specifications of the Moto e7 Plus. The picture reveals that the Moto E7 Plus would feature a 5000mAh battery and an Octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. He also revealed that the device could feature a dual 48-megapixel camera.

Earlier, the Moto E7 Plus had appeared on Geekbench and had scored 1,152 points in the single-core tests and 4373 in the multi-core test. The single-core test checks how quickly the processor can complete the tasks. So the faster the processor is able to complete a task, the higher would be the single-core score on Geekbench. Similarly, the workload that is run on a single-core processor, will also be run on the multi-core processor. A lower score means that the device could have a lower performance for applications.

Previous leaks have revealed that the smartphone could run on Android 10 out of the box. In the images that were leaked earlier, one can notice that the Moto E7 Plus will feature a waterdrop notch with thin bezels. There is nothing new in the design as that's something we have seen in a couple of Motorola phones before.

The Moto E7 Plus features a dual-rear camera with an LED flash and the company logo is also emblazoned at the rear panel of the device. Although the reports of Moto E7 Plus housing a Snapdragon 460 chipset had surfaced earlier as well, some reports had even claimed that the device could be a rebranded G9 Play.

The Moto G9 Play too appeared on Geekbench a couple of weeks ago. The listing revealed that the Moto G9 Play could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chipset which is rumored to be paired with a great 4GB of RAM. It is tipped to run on the latest Android 10 Software. As far as the screen size is concerned, the Moto G9 Play could sport a 6.2-inch display.

