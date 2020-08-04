Moto E7 Plus with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor appears on Geekbench

Highlights Moto E7 Plus was spotted on Geekbench and some of the specifications of the device were also leaked ahead of its official launch.

Motorola has launched quite a few devices in the recent past and also has plans to launch more phones in the coming days. As per the latest reports, Moto E7 Plus was spotted on Geekbench and some of the specifications of the device were also leaked ahead of its official launch. The listing revealed that the Moto E7 Plus could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon and 4GB RAM.

As per the listing on Geekbench, the Moto E7 Plus is speculated to be powered by 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a 4GB RAM. There is however no clarity whether the smartphone would carry Snapdragon 600 series or a 700 chipset. As far as the Geeknech scores are concerned, the upcoming device has scored 1,152 points in the single-core tests and 4373 in the multi-core test. The single-core test checks how quickly the processor can complete the tasks. So the faster the processor is able to complete a task, the higher would be the single-core score on Geekbench. Similarly, the workload that is run on a single-core processor, will also be run on the multi-core processor. A lower score means that the device could have a lower performance for applications.

The E7 Plus is expected to run on Android 10 out of the box. In the listing image, it can be seen that the motherboard has been named "Guam". As per the leaked images, the Moto E7 Plus will feature a waterdrop notch with thin bezels. There is no amount of newness in the design, the Moto E7 Plus features a dual-rear camera with an LED flash. A Motorola logo is also placed at the back panel of the device.

Although it has not been specified which processor will the Moto E7 plus house, a report has claimed that the device could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Whereas another report claimed that it could be a rebranded variant of the Moto G9 Play.

Earlier, the Moto G9 Play too got listed on the Geekbench. The listing revealed that the Moto G9 Play could arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chipset which is rumored to be paired with a great 4GB of RAM. It is tipped to run on the latest Android 10 Software. As far as the screen size is concerned, the Moto G9 Play could sport a 6.2-inch display.