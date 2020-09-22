Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 set to launch on September 23: Here is what we know so far

Highlights Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto E7 Plus in India on September 23.

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto E7 Plus in India on September 23. Although the smartphone was launched in Brazil a couple of weeks ago, it will be launched in India at 12PM on Flipkart tomorrow. The company has revealed some of the major details about the smartphone ahead of the big launch.

From what it looks, the Moto E7 will target the budget audience with impressive battery and camera specifications. The company has time and again hinted at the camera of the device, which seems to be the USP. So let us have a look at the key specifications and the expected price of the device.



Moto E7 Plus expected price and availability

Motorola has shared major details about the specifications of the Moto E7 Plus but has not revealed the price of the device. However, if reports are to be trusted the smartphone will be priced under Rs 12, 000in India. The Moto E7 will be available in two different colors including Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colors. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart once the device is officially announced.

Moto E7 Plus Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a small waterdrop notch on the top. The smartphone is driven by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 out of the box with some extra skins provided by Motorola. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery under the hood with support for 10W charging.

In terms of the optics, the Moto E7 Plus features a square-shaped camera island at the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel additional shooter for portrait modes. The square-camera module also houses an LED flash along with the camera sensors.

The smartphone features a fingerprint scanner at the rear with the Motorola logo emblazoned on it.

In terms of connectivity, Moto E7 comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro USB port. The Moto E7 Plus weighs 200 grams and measures in at 165.2x75.7x9.2mm. The smartphone also features a few sensors including the gyroscope, an accelerometer, and a proximity sensor among others.