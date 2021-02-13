Moto E7 Power appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Highlights Motorola is all set to launch yet another smartphone in the budget segment.

Motorola is all set to launch yet another smartphone in the budget segment. The company has been rumored to launch the Moto E7 Power in India and now the smartphone has also appeared on Geekbench. The listing has also revealed some of the major specifications of the smartphone that is yet to be launched in India. If the reports turn out to be true, this would be the third phone in the E7 series.

As per the listing on Geekbench, the Motorola E7 Power will come with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and Support for Android 10. As far as the scores are concerned, E7 Power has scored a single-core score of 152 and a multi-core score of 879. The higher the score, the faster the chipset would be.

The specifications of the Moto E7 Power were leaked before as well. The Moto E7 Power is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen. On the front, there is a waterdrop notch with a thick bezel around the corners. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and houses a 5,000mAh battery. It will also come with support for a 10W battery.

For connectivity, Moto E7 Power comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port. Although Motorola has not officially shared any information about the smartphone, it is expected to launch in the entry-level segment. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a 13-megapixels primary with an f/ 2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/ 2.2 aperture. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 10.

A report earlier stated that Motorola will also launch G30 Power along with Moto E7 Power. Motorola Moto G30 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup. There is no report whether Moto G30 will be launched in India but there are very strong rumors of the E7 Power launching in India.