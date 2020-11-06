Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G launched: Price, specs and more

Highlights Motorola has launched Moto G with 5G connectivity in Europe.

Moto G 5G is being touted as the most affordable Motorola phone to come with 5G support.

Moto G 5G has been launched in two variants such as the 4GB and the 6GB variants.

Motorola has launched Moto G with 5G connectivity. The company has launched the Moto G 5g along with Moto G9 Play and Moto G9 Power in Europe. The Moto G 5G is being touted as the most affordable Motorola phone to come with 5G support. The phones are currently available only in European markets but it is expected to release in Latin America, Middle East, and Asian Markets in the coming weeks.

Moto G 5G: Price and availability

Moto G 5G has been launched in two variants such as the 4GB and the 6GB variants. In Europe, the device has been priced at 349 (Rs 30,000 approximately) for the 4GB RAM/64GB variant and costs 399 (Rs 34,906 approximately) for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant.

The phone has been launched in Europe. Motorola is yet to announce the India launch dates. Moto G 5G will be available in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey color options.

Moto G 5G: Specifications and features

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 90hz and resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. Powering the smartphone is a Snapdragon 750G chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card. At the rear panel, there is a fingerprint sensor emblazoned.

Now coming to the camera, the Moto G 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

In terms of battery, Moto G 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. For connectivity, the devices support 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Moto G 5G measures 166.1×76.1×9.9mm and weighs 212 grams.

If rumors are to be trusted, the Moto G 5G could release in India in mid-November. It will target the mid-range market and expected to priced at Rs 29,000 and Rs 34,000