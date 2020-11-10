Moto G Stylus expected to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 4000mAh battery

Highlights Motorola is likely to bring back Moto G Stylus 2021 with Snapdragon 675 processor.

Motorola is likely to bring back Moto G Stylus 2021 with Snapdragon 675 processor. As per noted tipster, the Moto G Stylus would be an upgrade over its predecessor in many ways. It will flaunt a larger screen with better resolutions and house a powerful chipset. Now it is highly unlikely that the company will launch Moto G Stylus so you can expect it to arrive in 2021.

As per tipster Evan Blass, Moto G Stylus features a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 resolutions. He revealed that the new Moto G Stylus will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as opposed to its predecessor's rear-mounted fingerprints sensor. The smartphone will reportedly run on Android 10 out of the box.

As per the leak, Motorola Moto G Stylus will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable using a microSD card. In terms of the camera, Moto G Stylus will reportedly feature a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone could feature a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Moto G Stylus could feature the same battery 4000mAh battery as its predecessor.

Earlier in February, Motorola made the Moto G Stylus official. The phone featured a 6.40-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2300 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It also houses a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10 out of the box.

In terms of camera, it features 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G Stylus 2021 could be cheaper than the Samsung and LG phones that come with a stylus. If it releases in India, it is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 30,000. As for Samsung, its cheapest phone with stylus costs around Rs 35,000 to Rs 38,000. But it also comes with more RAM and a 2.7GHz+1.8GHz Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. The 6GB variant is selling at Rs 37,990 and the 8GB variant is being sold for Rs 39,900 on Amazon currently.