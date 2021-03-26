Moto G100 launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC: Price, specifications and features

Highlights Motorola has launched two new smartphones in the European market today.

Motorola has launched two new smartphones in the European market today. The company has launched the much-awaited Moto G100 along with the budget smartphone G50. For the longest time, Motorola was rumoured to launch the Motorola Edge S as the Moto G100 globally. The Edge S debuted in China a month ago. The smartphone comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset whereas the G50 is powered by the Snapdragon 480.

Motorola has not announced whether it plans to launch the Moto G100 and Moto G50 in India or not. The company recently launched two new smartphones under the G series the Moto G30 and the Moto G10 Power. The smartphones were launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and run on Android 11 out of the box. So let us have a look at what the G100

Moto G100: Price and availability

The Moto G100 has been launched at a starting price of EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,500) for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Europe and Latin America initially. The Moto G100 has been launched with three interesting colour options including the Iridescent Ocean, Iridescent Sky, and Slate Grey colour options.

The Moto G50 has been launched at a much cheaper price. It is available in Europe for EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the single 4GB variant. The India pricing of both smartphones will be much cheaper than the European pricing.

Moto G100: Specifications and features

Moto G100 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1,080x2,520 pixels. The display comes with a high refresh rate of 90hz and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Moto G100 features a quad-camera setup on the rear which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Moto G100 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower charging. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support 5G, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and more. The Moto G100 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.