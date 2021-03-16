Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870 Soc likely to arrive on March 25

Highlights Motorola had teased the launch of a smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The reports state that the smartphone Motorola is possibly hinting at is the Motorola Edge S which will be sold as Moto G100 globally.

The global version of the Moto Edge S which is called the Moto G100, is set for a March 25 launch.

Motorola had teased the launch of a smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The reports state that the smartphone Motorola is possibly hinting at is the Motorola Edge S which will be sold as Moto G100 globally. The Edge S was launched in China but the global launch of the smartphone could take place on March 25. Motorola has not made the smartphone official yet.

As per tipster @NilsAhrDE, the global version of the Moto Edge S which is called the Moto G100 is set for a March 25 launch. He posted a screenshot of the date and claimed that it is by Motorola. While the company has not commented yet on the launch, the India launch of the smartphone also remains under wraps. Unless there is an announcement by the company, we should not believe everything we see on the internet.

However, the specifications of the Moto G100 are not an enigma to the users because the smartphone is the rebranded version of the Moto Edge S. The Edge S is already available in China so we have a fair idea about what the specifications are going to be like. Apart from that, the company had also teased the design of the upcoming smartphone and it was strangely similar to the Moto Edge S.

So let us have a look at the specifications and features of the Moto G100

Moto G100: Specifications

The Moto G100 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. On the front, there are two punch hole cutouts that house the dual selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone house four camera sensors on the rear inside a square-shaped camera island. The island houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a ToF sensor. On the front, there are two cameras including a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel camera sensor for better and brighter selfies. The Moto G100 would house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

The smartphone was launched in China at CNY 1999 ( Rs 22,548 approx) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant, for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB the phone costs CNY 2399 ( Rs 27,000 approx). The top variant is priced at CNY 2799 ( Rs 35,559 approx) for the 8GB and 256GB. The smartphone has been launched in two different colors.