Moto G30, Moto G10 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999

After months of leaks and speculations, Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power. The smartphones were announced on Flipkart. Motorola had previously launched the Moto G30 and Moto G10 in Europe but the G10 is launched in India as the G10 Power. Both the smartphones have been launched in the budget category. That said, Motorola has not compromised on the features.

With Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power, Motorola has also introduced ThinkShield for mobile, a proprietary technology giving four-layers of security. Apart from this, the smartphones come with the latest Android 11 out of the box. So let us have a look at the pricing and the specifications of the devices in India.

Moto G30, Moto G10 Power: Price and availability

Moto G30 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10,999 for the lone 4GB+64GB variant. The Moto G10 on the other has been launched at a price of Rs 9999 for the single 4GB+64GB variant. The G10 Power would go on sale in India starting March 16 at 12 pm on Flipkart, whereas the Moto G30 will go on sale on March 17 on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Moto G30, Moto G10 Power: Specifications

The Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with a high refresh rate of 90hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can also be expanded using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Moto G30 features a quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra wide lens sensor, a macro sensor and another sensor to enhance the images.On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging.

Coming to the Moto G10, this one is slightly cheaper than the Moto G30. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Moto G10 is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, Moto G10 features a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.