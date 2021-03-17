Moto G30 now available on Flipkart for Rs 10,999 with bank offers: Should you buy it?

Highlights Motorola had launched two new smartphones in the budget segment.

The smartphones are the first Motorola devices to arrive with Android 11 out of the box.

Moto G30 was launched at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB variant.

Motorola had launched two new smartphones in the budget segment. The company had launched the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power in India months after it was launched in Europe. The smartphones are the first Motorola devices to arrive with Android 11 out of the box and the company's security layer ThinkShield to strengthen the security and privacy of the phone.

The Moto G10 Power was launched in India for Rs 9999 for the lone 4GB variant while the Moto G30 was launched at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB variant. The Moto G10 Power is already available for purchase on Flipkart and the Moto G30 has gone on its first sale today. The Moto G30 sounds like the perfect option for people who are not willing to spend a fortune on smartphones. So should you buy the Moto G30? Let's dig deeper.

The Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with a high refresh rate of 90hz. Powering the Moto G30 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can also be expanded using a microSD card. This processor has been used in previous Motorola budget phones like the Moto G9 Power and some of the Redmi and Nokia phones. The processor handles the basic chores pretty decently and the games on low graphics settings work well.

In terms of the camera, the Moto G30 features a quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens sensor, a macro sensor, and another sensor to enhance the images. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging. In our review, we found that the primary sensor performs exceptionally well but fails to capture details in low light conditions. Same with the macro sensor, it is only useful when there is adequate light. The flash comes to the rescue sometimes but it is not always the savior.

After spending a few days with the phone, this is what we felt about the phone: Motorola is a go-to brand if you are looking for a budget device, more so because of its clean Android experience. At just Rs 10,999, it comes with an impressive camera setup and an extremely good processor if you want to perform basic tasks. The battery life in the Moto G30 is also pretty decent, given its price tag. So that makes it a suitable device in the budget category.