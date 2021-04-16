Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion appearon Geekbench ahead of launch

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion appear on Geekbench ahead of launch

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G60 and Moto G40 fusion in India. The smartphones have now made their way to the Geekbench listing. As per the listing, the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 will have similar specifications. However, the only major difference that one can expect would be in the camera front. The G60 is expected to arrive with a 108-megapixel camera whereas the Moto G40 Fusion is speculated to come with a 64-megapixel camera.

As far as the Geekbench score is concerned, Moto G60 has scored 515 in the single-core test and 1375 in the multi-core test. The G40 Fusion on the other hand has scored 519 in the single-core test and 1425 in the multi-core score test. The scores determine the processor's ability to handle many tasks at a time. The higher the score, the better performance you can expect from the smartphone.

The listing on Geekbench reveals that the Moto G60 could come with 6GB of RAM while the Moto G40 Fusion could come with 4GB of RAM. The smartphones are expected to run on Android 11 out of the box. The listing does not reveal the specifications of the two devices but earlier a tech blog Nashville Chatter stated that the phones could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoCs, the same processor that has been used to power Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Earlier, Motorola had teased an image of the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion on Twitter. The smartphones feature an identical design with three large camera sensors at the rear and Motorola branding in the center.

Moto G60 might feature a large 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,460 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is expected to arrive with two RAM configurations including the 4GB variant and 6GB variant with 64GB/128GB storage options. The Moto G60 is expected to be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732, the same processor which has been used in the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

As previously leaked, Moto G60 is expected to feature a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor accompanied by a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone is expected to house a massive 6000mAh battery.