Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion get huge discounts on Flipkart, check out the bank offers

If you have been planning to buy a smartphone with108-megapixel camera, there can be no better opportunity than this. The newly launched Motorola Moto G60 with 108-megapixel is selling for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 17,999. Apart from the G60, Flipkart is also offering crazy discounts on other Motorola smartphones including the Moto G40 Fusion.

Motorola had launched the Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 with identical design and specs, but the major difference between the two phones is the camera. The G40 comes with a modest 64-megapixel camera whereas the G60 features a 108-megapixel. The G60 is the third smartphone in India after Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme 8 to feature 108-megapixel. At Rs 16,999, the smartphone is a deal you should not miss.

The Moto G60 which is priced at Rs 17,999 can be bought for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. However, in order to get a discount of Rs 1000, you need to make the payment using your HDFC Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions. Similarly, the Moto G40 Fusion which is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 64GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 12,999. To avail the discount, you have to make the payment using your HDFC credit or debit card.

Now coming to the specifications, the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion feature a 6.80-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with HDR10 support. The display also comes with high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB using a micro SD card. In terms of battery, the smartphones house a mammoth 6000 mAh battery which can go on for over two days on a single charge.

The only area where the two smartphones are different from each other is the camera department. Moto G60 features a 108 MP quad function camera system on the rear along with that there is a two-in-one 8-megapixel sensor that allows users to capture ultra-wide pictures as well as macro pictures using the same sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel with quad-pixel technology for better selfies. The Moto G40 Fusion on the other hand comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera.