Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

Highlights Motorola is all set to take off the veil from two of its most-anticipated devices such as the Moto G60 and the Moto G40.

The Lenovo-owned company will launch the smartphones in India today on Flipkart.

The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, and it is expected to arrive with 6000mAh battery.

Motorola is all set to take off the veil from two of its most-anticipated devices such as the Moto G60 and the Moto G40. The Lenovo-owned company will launch the smartphones in India today on Flipkart. Motorola was long-rumored to launch a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera sensor, and it is finally happening. Several leaks and reports had revealed that the Moto G60 will come with a 108-megapixel camera and now Motorola too has confirmed it. The smartphones will be launched in the mid-range category.

Over the past few months, popular smartphone manufacturers including Xiaomi and Realme had launched smartphones with 108-megapixel sensors. Motorola will have to face stiff competition from the two popular brands. As with the G40 Fusion, it is being touted as the mellowed-down version of the Moto G60. Apart from the camera specifications, everything in the two smartphones remain the same. So let us have a look at the smartphones and their expected prices.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion: Expected prices

Motorola had teased some key specifications of the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion on Flipkart but has not revealed the prices. If reports are to be trusted, the smartphones will cater to the midrange audience. The Moto G60 can be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000 whereas the Moto G40 Fusion is expected to be priced around Rs 16,000. The smartphones will be exclusively launched on Flipkart at 12 pm. The sale dates will also be announced soon after.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion: Specifications and features

Moto G60 is a seemingly powerful device by Motorola with many takeaways. Both the Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G60 will feature a 6.8-inch punch-hole display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and support for HDR10. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, and it is expected to arrive with 6000mAh battery. In terms of camera, Moto G60 will feature a triple camera setup on the rear with an 108-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel macro and ultra-wide angle sensor, and a depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G40 Fusion on the other hand will come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor in place of a 108-megapixel one. Rest everything pretty much remains the same in the two phones

Apart from this, Motorola phones will come with ThinkSheild for end-to-end mobile security. The phones will come with support for fast charging tech, USB-Type C port, 3.5 mm jack, and more.