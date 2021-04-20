Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999

Motorola has finally lifted the veil off the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 in India. The much-anticipated smartphones come with interesting camera specifications, powerful processor, bigger display and interesting design. The Moto G60 and the Moto G40 have been released with identical specifications and the only difference between the two smartphones is the camera. Motorola has been launching budget phones after the other but with the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion has targeted the mid-range segment.

Interestingly, the Moto G60 and the Moto F40 Fusion have been made in India and made for India primarily. India is the first country where Motorola has made the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion official. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion.

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion: Price and availability

Moto G60 has been launched in India for Rs 17,999 for the lone 6GB variant. The smartphone will go on its first sale on April 27, 2021. The Moto G60 will also have an Instant discount of Rs.1500 on ICICI bank credit cards, and credit and debit card EMI transactions making the effective price just Rs.16,499.

Similarly, the Moto G40 Fusion starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant whereas the 6GB+-128GB variant has been launched in India for RS 15,999. Buyers can also avail an instant discount 1,000 on ICICI bank cards so this would bring the price down to Rs 12,999 (6/64GB) and Rs 14,999 (6/128GB).

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion: Specifications

Moto G60 has been launched with powerful specifications. Both the Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G60 will feature a 6.8-inch punch-hole display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and support for HDR10. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, and it is expected to arrive with 6000mAh battery. In terms of camera, Moto G60 will feature a triple camera setup on the rear with an 108-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel macro and ultra-wide angle sensor, and a depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G40 Fusion on the other hand comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor in place of a 108-megapixel one. Rest everything pretty much remains the same in the two phones

Apart from this, Motorola phones will come with ThinkSheild for end-to-end mobile security. The phones will come with support for fast charging tech, USB-Type C port, 3.5 mm jack, and more.