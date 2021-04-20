Moto G60 quick review: New mid-range king?

Highlights Motorola has yet again launched two phones in the G series including the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion.

The smartphone comes with a massive 6.8-inch display HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Moto G60 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Motorola has been quite on a launching spree this year. The Lenovo-owned company unveiled the Moto G30 and the G10 Power in the entry-level segment a couple of weeks ago, and now Motorola has yet again launched two phones in the G series including the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. The G60 was being anticipated for a long time because it comes with a 108-megapixel camera. For all those who don't know, smartphones with 108-megapixel cameras are becoming a thing in India after Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Motorola has been the go-to brand in the budget category, but Xiaomi has been the choice of millions. Although Motorola has some advantages over the Xiaomi phonesmainly the near-stock Android experience, it is hard to match up to the standard set by Xiaomi in the mid-range segment primarily. There is Realme 8 in the line with a 108-megapixel. The competition is definitely not going to be easy with so many options but will Motorola be able to put up a good fight? I spent a few days with the smartphone and here is what I feel.

Moto G60: Price, design and everything good

Motorola has launched the Moto G60 at a competitive price of Rs 17,999 with an additional discount on ICICI bank cards. After getting the instant discount, you could get the phone for as low as Rs 16,499. But do remember that Motorola has launched the Moto G60 in a single 6GB variant whereas its competitors do have the 8GB variant too.

Now coming to the design, Motorola seems to have paid heed to the design of the Moto G60. The smartphone comes with a massive 6.8-inch display HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. If you are a gamer or an avid movie watcher, you are going to love the display. The bezels around the corners are thin and the chin is minimal too, which is so unlike Motorola because we have mostly seen thick bezels and chin in almost all Motorola offerings. So I did like the display. It has buttons on the right side of the screen, each with a texture of its own. Despite it being a biggish phone, one-hand operations might not be a problem.

The Moto G60 has a plastic real panel that is excessively glossy. It is a fingerprint magnet but comes in interesting color options such as the Dynamic grey and Frosted Champagne. I have the Dynamic grey variant with me. The real panel has a turquoise colored camera island that houses three large sensors. It protrudes a bit from the body, but that is hardly an issue.

Moto G60 processor, camera and more

Moto G60 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G coupled with 6GB of RAM. The processor handles almost all the chores effortlessly but I had observed during my brief time with the phone is that it gets heated up while playing heavy games. To run the show, the Motorola G60 houses a 6000 battery with a support 20W Turbocharger.

As far as the camera specs are concerned, the smartphone features a 108-megapixel camera sensory accompanied by macro, depth, and other sensors. I couldn't test the cameras completely as I need to spend more time with the camera to figure out its true potential. But overall, it seemed just fine.

So if you want to know how good the processor is or how effective is the 108-megapixel sensor, you will have to follow this space for the complete review, which will be up in a few days.