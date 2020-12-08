Moto G9 Power launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, price starts at Rs 11,999

Highlights Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto G9 Power in India.

Moto G9 Power was launched in India for Rs 11,999 for the lone 4GB variant.

The smartphone comes with a bigger screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a triple camera setup on the rear.

Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto G9 Power in India. The company had recently unveiled the Moto G 5G in India, which is touted as the most affordable 5G phone in the country. With Moto G9 Power, Motorola has retained the affordability but has not compromised on features. The smartphone comes with a bigger screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a triple camera setup on the rear.

Moto G9 Power is launched in India a month after it was launched in the European markets. It has been launched in the budget segment and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, and more. So let us have a look at the price, availability and key specifications of the smartphone.

Moto G9 Power: Price and availability

Moto G9 Power was launched in India for Rs 11,999 for the lone 4GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart on December 15 at 12 PM.

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 1750 for HDFC credit card holders. So if you are planning to buy the phone using your HDFC credit card, you can get the phone for as low as Rs 10,249. The buyers can also exchange their old smartphones for the Moto G9 power. They could get up to 11,450 for their old smartphone.

The smartphone has been launched with two colour options including Metallic sage and electric violet.

Moto G9 Power: Specifications

Moto G9 Power features a big 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels. The Moto G9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant, which can be expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In terms of the optics, the Moto G9 Power features a triple-camera setup on the rear which includes a 64-megapixel primary f/1.79 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.The Moto G9 Power houses a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box.

For connectivity, the Moto G9 Power comes with support for NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE. In Europe, the smartphone was launched in two colour options including Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.