Moto G9 to go on sale today: Should you buy it?

Motorola's newest entry into the budget segmentthe Moto G9 is all set to go on its second sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart from 12 pm onwards. Moto G9 was launched in India last week for Rs 11,499. Although it targets the budget segment, it's powerful specifications and impressive features can attract a lot of buyers.

Motorola had launched the Moto G9 in a single variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is available at a price of Rs 11,499. The Moto G9 is being sold exclusively on Flipkart and it will also be available in select retail stores across the country but that could take a while to happen. So should you buy the latest device by Motorola? Have a look at the specifications first!

As far as the specs are concerned, the Motorola Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has a waterdrop notch on the top with thin bezels around the camera. For protection, the Moto G9 has corning gorilla 3 coatings.

When it comes to the processor, the Moto G9 chose a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset to lead the show. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. Interestingly, the Moto G9 is the first phone in India to feature a Snapdragon 622 processor.

In terms of the optics, the Motorola Moto G9 sports a square-shaped camera module at the rear which comprises of three camera sensors and one LED flash.

The camera island consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an F1.7 aperture with Quad Pixel Technology, along with a 2-megapixel Macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. There is also a fingerprint sensor provided at the rear of the smartphone. The Moto G9 also comes with a face unlock system.

When it comes to the battery, the Motorola Moto G9 houses a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 20W Turbopower fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box.