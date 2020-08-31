Moto G9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: A quick comparison of two budget smartphones

Highlights Moto G9 and Redmi 9 Prime have a price difference of Rs 500.

Both Moto G9 and Redmi 9 Prime feature 6.5-inch HD display.

Moto G9 features triple rear camera whereas Redmi 9 Prime has quad-rear camera.

Motorola unveiled the Moto G9 in the Indian market a few days ago. Launched at Rs 11,499, Motorola Moto G9 targets the budget audience albeit with impressive specs. At a similar price point, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi had launched the 9 Prime in India a couple of days before the G9 was launched. While the two smartphones have a price difference of only 500 rupees, there is a sea of difference in the specifications. So let us do a quick comparison of the two budget smartphones

Moto G9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications

The Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch display that has a waterdrop notch on the top with thin bezels around the corners. It also has corning gorilla glass 3 for protection. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon Qualcomm 622 coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Interestingly, the Moto G9 is the first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 622 chipset.

Whereas the Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with an LCD panel. Just like G9, the Redmi 9 Prime has a waterdrop notch top with slim bezels. It has corning gorilla glass 3 coating for protection. The smartphone uses a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset that's coupled with up to 6GB LPDDRX RAM and up to 128GB storage.

In terms of battery, the Moto G9 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W Turbopower fast charging whereas the Redmi 9 Prime houses a 5020mAh battery. The smartphone comes with support for up to 18W fast charging but Xiaomi only ships a 10W charger in the box with the Redmi 9 Prime. Both the smartphones feature a USB-C port for refilling the juice.

Moto G9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Camera

The Motorola Moto G9 features a triple camera setup on the rear. The square-shaped camera island houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with an F1.7 aperture with Quad Pixel Technology, along with a 2-megapixel Macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Whereas the Redmi 9 Prime features a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera too for selfies.

Moto G9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Price

Now as far as the price is concerned, the Moto G9 was launched in India for Rs 11,499. The smartphone comes in a single 4GB+ 64GB variant.

Whereas the Redmi 9 Prime was launched in India in two variants. The base variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available with a 4GB+64GB configuration and the top variant is priced at Rs 11,999 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.