Moto Razr 5G launched in India, price starts atRs 1,24,999

Motorola has finally taken the lid off the Moto Razr 5G in India. The smartphone was launched in an online event keeping in mind the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. In 2019, Motorola launched its first Android smartphone but a little later in 2020, the company came up with an enhanced version of the Moto Razr.

The new Razr comes with 5G support, better camera specifications, and a powerful chipset. We at India Today Tech got a chance to explore the phone for a day, what we felt about the device we will tell you in a detailed piece. But for now, let us know have a look at some of the key features and specifications of the device.

Moto Razr 5G Price and availability

The Moto Razr has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,24,999 for the lone 8GB variant. The price comes as a pure delight for Motorola fans because it is cheaper than the launch price of the Moto Razr. However, the HDFC credit and debit cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on the Moto Razr 5G. So after the discount, the smartphone can be bought at Rs 1,14,999.

Moto Razr 5G has been launched in Polished Graphite colour in India. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart on October 12 at 12 pm and other leading retail stores.

Moto Razr 5G Specifications and features

Motorola has launched the Moto Razr 5G in India a month after it was launched globally so the specifications are not a secret to us. The Moto Razr 5G sports a 6.2-inch pOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It also has a responsive secondary display on the rear of the phone, which has a 2.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

Powering the Razr 5G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of the optics, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 48-megapixel quad pixel camera with an aperture of F1.7 and Optical Image Stabilisation and ToF. On the front, the smartphone features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with an F2.2 aperture. There is one interesting thing about the rear camera of the Moto Razr 5G. The 48-megapixel shooter can be used as a rear camera when the phone is unfolded and it can be used as a front camera when the phone is unfolded.

In terms of the battery, the Motorola Razr 5G houses a 2800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower Charger. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box but it can be upgraded to the newly-launched Android 11. When folded the Moto Razr 5G measures at 72.6 x 91.7 x 16 whereas when you unfold the smartphone, it measures at 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9. The smartphone weighs at 192g.

For connectivity, the Motor Razr has support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C support, and dual-SIM.

In the foldable smartphone market, the Razr 5G will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, which was unveiled in India a couple of days ago.