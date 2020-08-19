Moto Razr 5G likely to come with 2800mAh battery and 18W fast charging

Highlights Motorola is all set to unveil its next Android foldable deviceMoto Razr 2020 in September this year.

Motorola could feature a 2800mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging

Moto Razr would flaunt the similar clamshell design that was seen in the previous model.

Motorola is all set to unveil its next Android foldable deviceMoto Razr 2020 in September this year. Ahead of the big launch, a major detail about its battery capacity has been doing the rounds on the internet. The latest report reveals that the device would be called Moto Razr 5G and it will come with 5G support as the name suggests.

As per reports, the Moto Razr 5G got listed on the TÜV Rheinland website, which reveals that the next foldable device by Motorola could feature a 2800mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Now there is more to what meets the eye, the listing states that the Moto Razr 5G would house two batteries with a capacity of 1,180mAh and 1,453mAh respectively and hence the total battery capacity would come down to 2,633mAh but the cell capacity would be around 2800 with support for 18W fast charging. Notably, the Moto Razr 5G would house a slightly bigger battery than the Moto Razr 2019 which came with a 2510 battery.

The previous leaks have suggested that the Moto Razr would flaunt the similar clamshell design that was seen in the previous model. But the leaks also showed that it would feature a secondary screen at the rear panel and would have tinnier bezels as compared to the first generation Moto Razr. The smartphone maker could also introduce a new colour option with the Moto Razr 5G. Earlier, the device was available in both Gold and Black colour options but now we can also expect to see the device in a silver mercury colour.

Apart from this, the Moto Razr 5G is speculated to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. In terms of camera, the Motorola Moto Razr 5G could also flaunt a 48-megapixel camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel camera on the front. If the rumours turn out to be true, the buyers will see a major upgrade in terms of the camera as the first generation Moto Razr featured a 16-megapixel primary camera at the rear and a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Earlier this week, Motorola had teased the launch on its upcoming foldable deviceMotor Razr on September 9 in an invite sent out to the media.