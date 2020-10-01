Moto Razr 5G will be launched in India on October 5

Highlights Moto Razr 5G is to arrive in India on October 5.

The phone will be launched on Flipkart at 12 pm

t is likely to be cheaper than Moto Razr.

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto Razr 5G in India. The smartphone will launch in India on October 5 and will be available on Flipkart. The Razr 5G Is the successor of the Moto Razr that was launched in 2019.



Motorola announced the launch date of the Moto Razr 5G onTwitter. "Flip shut for an ultra-sleek design, flip open for a gorgeous display. The all-new Motorola #razr5G is stylish, functional, and a statement. Unfolding on 5th Oct at 12 PM," the company tweeted. You can also register for the smartphone on the link provided by Motorola on Twitter.



Now coming to the pricing, the Razr 5G is expected to be cheaper than its predecessor. It was launched in the US for $1,399.99 for the single 8GB+ 265GB variant. It is expected to be launched at a similar price point in India as well. The Moto Razr 5G will be available in three colors blush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury.



Some of the important specifications include a screen at the front and rear. Moto Razr 5G features a 6.2-inch pOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765Gprocessor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage.



The Razr 5G sports a 48-megapixel quad pixel camera with an aperture of F1.7 and Optical Image Stabilisation and ToF. On the front, the smartphone features a 20-megapixel camera with an F2.2 aperture. photo Razr 5G houses a 2800mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.