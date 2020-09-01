Motorola announces Moto One 5G with six cameras: Price, specifications and more

Highlights Motorola announced Moto One 5G on Monday in the United States.

The Moto One 5G is the second 5G phone announced by Motorola and it will be available only in the US for now.

Moto One 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with upto 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Motorola announced Moto One 5G on Monday in the United States. The company has released quite a lot of phones this year but the Moto One 5G seems like a rebranded Moto G 5G Plus, which was launched in the country a few weeks ago. The Moto One 5G will be priced under $500 and compete with the likes of OnePlus Nord, iPhone SE 2020 and more.

The Moto One 5G is the second 5G phone announced by Motorola and it will be available only in the US for now. The company has not shared the launch date or its plans to release the device in other countries as well. Motorola has also not revealed the exact price of the Moto One 5g in the US but it has confirmed that it will be priced under $500.

Now coming to the specifications, the Moto One 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with upto 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expandable using a microSD card. In terms of battery, the Moto One 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery but there is information given whether the device will come with support for fast charging or not. However, it is being speculated that the device will come with support for 20W fast charging.

As far as the display is concerned, the Moto One 5G will feature a biggish 6.7-inch LCD screen (FHD+) with a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the front, there is a cutout for dual punch-hole cameras. Coming to the connectivity, the phone features a 3.5mm jack and comes with Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC support. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner inplace of the rear fingerprint scanner.

The Moto One 5G has interesting camera specs. It offers as much as six cameras which include two on the front and four at the back. The square-shaped camera module at the rear comprises of a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera with and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a dua-selfie camera comprising of a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel camera for vibrant selfies.

Although we don't know whether the phone will come to India or not, looking at the specs, it would give a tough fight to the existing mid-range warriors in the market.



