Motorola confirms launch of Moto G 5G in India

After many leaks and reports, Motorola has finally confirmed that it is launching the Moto G 5g soon. The Lenovo-owned company took to Twitter to confirm the launch date of the Moto G 5G.Motorola has been long-speculated to launch a 5G phone in the mid-range segment. The Moto G has been touted as India's most affordable 5G smartphone.

Motorola revealed that the phone will arrive on November 30 on Flipkart at 12 pm. Announcing the launch date of Moto G, Motorola posted from its official handle on Twitter, "Get ready to experience the new level of speed with India's most affordable 5G smartphone #motog5G on 30th November, 12 PM on Flipkart."

Along with the Moto G 5g, Motorola is also expected to launch the Moto G9 Power in December. The company has not confirmed the launch of Moto G9 Power but the tipsters had previously predicted the phone could be launched this year in December.

While Motorola has not shared any major details about the phone, we are already. aware of the specifications as the phone was previously launched in Europe.

Moto G 5G expected price and availability

Moto G 5G was launched in Europe at EUR 299.99 (Rs 26,300 approximately) for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. In India however, it could be a little cheaper than this. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

As far as the G9 Power is concerned, the smartphone was launched in Europe at EUR 199 (Rs. 17,500 approximately) for the single 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G 5G specifications

Moving to the specifications, Moto G flaunts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels with 394ppi pixel density. The Moto G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In the camera department, Moto G 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Moto G 5G houses a 5000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

Coming to the specs of Moto G9 Power, the smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels. The Moto G9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant, which can be expandable.

In terms of camera, the Moto G9 Power features a triple rear camera which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G9 Power houses a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Both the smartphones run on stock Android 10.

