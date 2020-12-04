Motorola confirms launch of Moto G9 Power in India, here is when it will be launched

Highlights After launching the Moto G 5G, Motorola has now confirmed the launch date of the Moto G9 Power.

After launching the Moto G 5G, Motorola has now confirmed the launch date of the Moto G9 Power. Motorola on Friday took to Twitter to announced the launch date and share a glimpse of the Moto G9 Power. The company unveiled the most affordable 5G smartphone in India and now all eyes are on the Moto G9 Power. Motorola will most likely target the budget segment with the G9 Power.

Announcing the launch date of Moto G9 Power, Motorola wrote on Twitter, "A whole new level of power is about to sweep you off your feet! Gear up for #motog9power."

Motorola had earlier launched the Moto G9 and the G9 Power could be its successor in many ways. The G9 was launched in India for Rs 11,499 but on Flipkart, it is being sold for Rs 10,999. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 662 processor, 5000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup on the rear. So let us find what Moto G9 Power has in store for us

Moto G9 Power: Price and availability

Motorola will launch the Moto G9 Power in India on December 8 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

The Moto G9 Power was launched in European markets a few months ago. There the phone was launched for EUR 199 (Rs 17,400) for the base 4GB+128 storage variant.

In India, the price of the Moto G9 Power is expected to be somewhere between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000.

Moto G9 Power: Specifications

Moto G9 Power sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels. The Moto G9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant, which can be expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Moto G9 Power features a triple-camera setup on the rear which includes a 64-megapixel primary f/1.79 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G9 Power houses a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box.

For connectivity, the Moto G9 Power comes with support for NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE. In Europe, the smartphone was launched in two colour options including Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.