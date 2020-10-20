Motorola could launch phone with 6000mAh battery, 20W fast charging tech

Highlights Motorola to launch smartphone with a 6000mAh battery and 20W fast charging tech.

Motorola has had quite a few launches this year. The smartphone maker is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone with a 6000mAh battery and 20W fast charging tech. As per the GSM arena, the upcoming Motorola smartphone obtained FCC, EEC, and TUV Rheinland certifications which hint at an imminent launch. The device has been spotted with various device names so it is not clear whether Motorola would launch one or many smartphones.

As per the FCC listings, the anticipated device has been seen in model numbers XT2091, XT2091-3, XT2091-4, and XT2091-7. The listing also reveals some of the key specifications of the smartphone in question. It reveals that the smartphone could come with three cameras, an LED Flash, and a fingerprint scanner. It also suggests that one of the model numbers could come with a 6000mAh battery and 20W fast charging.

The model numbers of XT2091-7 and XT2091-8 also appeared on TUV Rheinland Japan and also hinted the device could come with a 6,000mAh battery and 20W fast charging technology. Although the name of the smartphone could not be confirmed, some reports have suggested that it could be launched as Moto G9 Power and would be first made available to Russian buyers.

Motorola launched two budget phones recently including the Moto E7 Plus and Moto G9 in India. It also unveiled the Moto Razr 5G, which is out of bounds for the majority of users but the E7 Plus and G9 struck the chords instantly with the buyers. The Moto E7 Plus is selling at Rs 8999 during the Flipkart sale while the G9 is being sold for Rs 9999.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch Max Vision, HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels with a small waterdrop notch on the top. It features an IPS TFT LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The E7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 1.8GHz octa-core Kryo 260 CPU, 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. It features a 48-megapixel camera with night vision technology.