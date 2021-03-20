Motorola could soon launch a phone with 108MP camera, 120Hz display

Highlights After Redmi and Realme, Motorola could launch a phone with a 108-megapixel camera.

Moto G60 is expected to arrive with a 108-megapixel camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and 120Hz display.

This could be another Motorola phone with the 870 chipset as the company is already rumored to launch the Moto G100 on March 25.

Motorola is expected to launch the G60 with the flagship specifications. The smartphone, which was code-named Hanoi, was first spotted by XDA Developers, the report states that the smartphone would be a mid-range device. The Moto G60 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is not clear whether the smartphone will use an AMOLED display or an LCD display but there could be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The smartphone will arrive with Android 11 out of the box and will be first available in Latin America and Europe. Moto G60 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

The phone has been spotted with multiple model numbers XT2135-1, XT2135-2, and XT2147-1. This means that there could be multiple variants.

In the camera department, the highlight of the Moto G60 would be the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, accompanied by a 16MP OV16A1Q sensor along with a 2-megapixel wide-angle lens and macro sensor. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The XDA report states that the different model numbers in Moto G60 could denote camera sensors. For instance, there could be another variant with a 64-megapixel instead of a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Similarly, on the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera instead of a 32-megapixel front camera. Motorola is planning to introduce a host of new camera features a new document mode, low light AI, smudge detection, and dual capture video, as per XDA

In terms of battery, the Moto G60 could house a 6,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The phone is expected to launch in India soon as it has received certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).