Motorola could soon launch flagship device with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM

Lenovo-owned company Motorola is expected to launch a flagship device in the market after a series of budget and mid-range devices. The upcoming smartphone could be called the Motorola Nio. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, triple camera setup and 12GB of RAM. The Nio could replace the Edge+ as the company's latest flagship device. Motorola Edge+ was launched in April this year.

Earlier, Motorola had unveiled the Moto Razr 2020, which was the second foldable device by the company. Along with the premium Razr, Motorola launched several phones in the budget and mid-range segment. The company is expected to bring two new smartphones including Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power to India.

So now that Motorola is expected to come up with its next flagship device. Let us have a look at some of the key details of the smartphone.

Motorola Nio expected specifications

While Motorola has not made any official announcement about launching a flagship phone, some of the tipsters have revealed major details about the phone. As per TechnikNews and XDA developers, Motorola is working on a new phone, which they have codenamed "Nio" and bears the model number XT2125. The reports state that the Nio could be driven by the powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with upto 12GB of RAM. The phone could run on stock Android 11, which would also make it the first Motorola phone to run on the latest Android 11.

The phone could feature a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,520 pixels with a high refresh rate of 90hz. In terms of the camera, the Motorola Nio could come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone is expected to come with dual-camera sensors including a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor from Samsung.

Although Motorola has not shared any information about the same, the tipster has revealed that the phone could be launched in the first half of 2021.

On a related note, Motorola could soon launch the Moto G 5g and Moto G9 Power. The smartphones have already been released in the European markets and could debut in India in December. Both the phones will run on stock Android 10. The Moto G is powered by Snapdragon 750g while the G9 Power is powered by Snapdragon 662.