Motorola Edge+ design, specifications leaked: Here's everything you need to know

Motorola has been away from the market for a while now. Although it has scheduled to unveil the Moto Razr soon, it hasn't launched a flagship phone since 2018. The Motorola Edge+ has been long speculated and Pricebaba in collaboration with Onleaks has leaked the 5k renders of the upcoming smartphone. If we go by the renders, the Motorola Edge+ will reportedly flaunt a curved waterfall display and it will the smallest punch-hole cutout ever.

In the leaked pictures, we can see both the right and left edges dropping down on both sides. While the sides appear completely bezel-less, there is a bit of bezel on the top and bottom of the display. The dot-like punch-hole cutout display is quite eye-catching. As per the onleaks, the phone is going to be slightly clunky at 161.1 x 71.3 x 9.5mm. The screen size will be around 6.5-inches to 6.8-inches. It will also support an in-display fingerprint scanner as per reports but no sign of it was seen in the renders.

On the rear, there are three biggish looking camera holes along with dual-flash on its side. The camera bump is going to be slightly bigger than the usual.

Motorola Edge specifications and features

The Motorola Edge+ is likely to flaunt a 6.67-inch curved waterfall FHD+ display and with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The flagship phone by Motorola, the Motorola Edge+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The processor will come along with a powerful 8GB RAM variant and a 12GB RAM variant with different storage options such as 128GB and 512GB.

The smartphone will reportedly run on Android 10. It will house a massive 5,170mAh battery which will be supported by the fast charging option given the fact that it is a flagship phone. The device will also sport a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Motorola Edge+ will also be the first smartphone by Motorola to come with support for 5G network.

Motorola Edge+ Camera

Although not much was revealed about the camera specifications, the leaks show a triple-camera setup on the rear. The cameras are placed one after the other vertically with a dual-flash module placed alongside it.

Motorola will first launch the phone in the US, post which there will be a global launch. There's however no clarity whether the phone will be released in India or not.