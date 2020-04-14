Motorola Edge flagship phones to launch on April 22, waterfall curved display confirmed

Highlights The Motorola Edge series could be launching on April 22.

Motorola may unveil the Edge and Edge Plus phones at the event.

A 3D curved edge display has been teased by Motorola in a video.

Motorola has big plans for 2020 and despite the COVID-19 pandemic pulling the world to an abrupt stop, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is ready to come up new flagship phones. Motorola originally hinted at launching the Edge series smartphones at this year's MWC 2020 but as the event was cancelled, it seems that Motorola might unveil those phones in an event it has announced for April 22.

A video teaser has been shared by Motorola that suggests it is indeed bringing those Edge series phones to our markets. The phones will have a "waterfall curved-edge" display, as shown in the video. While none of the other specifications has been shared yet, Motorola says it will reveal these devices on April 22 via an online event.

While Motorola may like to keep everything behind the curtain, you can take a look at all the leaks regarding the Edge series from Motorola to understand that the company is finally making a comeback to the premium tier of phones after a long while. The Motorola Edge series is expected to be rivalling the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and OnePlus 8 Pro, the latter being announced tonight via an online launch event.

Motorola has for long limited its lineup to affordable smartphones. There were hardly any notable phones from the company in 2018. Their comeback in 2019 was marked with an extensive range of Android One phones. Late last year, Motorola surprised everyone with the new Razr folding phones, which brought back the iconic design of the old Razr from 2004 and fused it with a modern folding OLED display.

With the Edge series, Motorola is expected to make a solid re-entry into the mainstream premium smartphone space. The Motorola Edge will be using the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chip whereas the Motorola Edge Plus will go ahead with a Snapdragon 865 chip. Leaks have suggested 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED displays with curved edges on both the phones. The Edge Plus is even said to be using the 108-megapixel main camera as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The best part is that the Edge series will give us two premium-tier devices with stock Android interfaces.

It remains to be seen what pricing strategy does Motorola adapt for these phones. The company has been quite aggressive in its pricing with its affordable phones and with the high-end Motorola Edge Plus, we can expect a price that could rival the Samsung S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro.