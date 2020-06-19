Motorola Edge Lite may come next as a midrange 5G smartphone

Highlights Motorola is working on an Edge Lite for several markets.

The Edge Lite is said to have a Snapdragon 765G and a 4700mAh battery.

Motorola could launch it in the US, India and Brazil later in the year.

Ever since 2020 began, Motorola has been coming up with some of the most exciting smartphones across various price points. The Razr catered to the niche segment of foldables while the Edge+ came as a conventional flagship with Motorola's personal touches. There's an affordable version of the Edge with a midrange Snapdragon chipset but flaunting the same curved display. It now seems that Motorola wants to add one more variant to this lineup.

Several sources have revealed Motorola's intention of launching the Edge Lite in some markets. Noted tipster Mukul Sharma shared the FCC certification documents for the edge Plus while Ishan Agarwal revealed the name of the device. Nashville Chatter came up with more details on the device, highlighting the battery capacity.

While there's a lot of information at disposal, here's what seems to be the Edge Lite. The phone will adhere to 5G networks and hence, there's going to be a Snapdragon 765G chipset doing duties. This is the same chip as the regular version of the Edge, hence performance shouldn't be an issue.

The leaks also hint at a combination of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is again a standard affair with most Motorola devices. The device is going to use a 4700mAh battery, which is in-line with Motorola's addiction to put massive 5000mAh batteries in all its phones.

There's nothing about the rest of the phone, which raises a lot of speculations. The Edge and Edge+ are premium phones in all their might and a Lite version could end up having a couple of compromises. Since the Snapdragon 765G chip is going to remain on the phone, Motorola could scale down the display. Maybe the steeply curved display could make way for a flat 60Hz AMOLED display but retain all of the Edge+ shortcuts.

Motorola may also cut down on the cameras, replacing the 64-megapixel main camera with a older 48-megapixel Samsung sensor. It could end up with two cameras instead of three. Or maybe, the Edge Lite may borrow cameras from the Moto G8 Plus. The regular version doesn't have a glass body and we don't expect the Lite to have it either.

With the Edge Lite, Motorola could aim for several developing markets where pricing is a mega concern. Countries like Brazil, China and India could get the Edge Lite as a more premium offering over the One Fusion+.

In India, Motorola launched the Edge+ at a premium price of Rs 74,999 and it packs everything that's expected from a 2020 flagship phone. The Edge+ comes with a Snapdragon 865 chip, a 108-megapixel main camera and a 5000mAh battery.