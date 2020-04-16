Motorola Edge spotted once again flaunting its triple rear camera and burgundy colour

Highlights The Motorola Edge will come with a triple rear camera system.

Motorola has been busy prepping the Edge series and given that it has a launch date now, the phone is expected to leak more than ever. It was originally supposed to be shown at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier in February but as the COVID-19 halted half of the world, Motorola delayed the launch. Nonetheless, it is coming now and will mark Motorola's re-entry into the premium smartphone space. The entry-level model in this series, expected to be called the Edge, has just been spotted online.

Motorola is yet to show a glimpse of the phone officially but the leaks have given out a lot. Back in February, there were several photos of the prototypes showing the phone from different angles. Now, we have a photo that shows the phone from the back, courtesy of PriceBaba. The phone looks similar to what was shown before, although it seems that this could be from a production unit. Motorola seems to have gone ahead with a glass build.

The phone resembles the Motorola G8 Plus a lot from the back, especially with the uniquely arranged triple camera setup that resembles a quad camera setup -- a new design trend in Motorola phones. An inscription alongside the cameras suggests that the Edge will use a 64-megapixel camera as its main shooter, which is probably going to be accompanied by an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera. There's a Motorola batwing logo printed on the rear but there doesn't seem to be a fingerprint sensor present in it.

Sadly, the front of the device hasn't been shown but if itis anything like the previous leaks, you can expect the same curved edge display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The display is said to have 3D curved edges and that could help with the aesthetics. Hence, the name Edge could have been adapted to define the display on the device.

It is still unknown as to whether Motorola will release the Edge series in the US only or whether it will spread it to other global markets. The standard model in the Edge series is expected to get a Snapdragon 765 chip with 5G enabled whereas the top-tier Edge Plus will make use of the Snapdragon 865 chip along with a 108-megapixel camera. Both phones are speculated to feature 90Hz refresh rate displays.