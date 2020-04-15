Motorola Edge to end up with Snapdragon 765 and 6GB of RAM, confirms Geekbench

Highlights The Motorola Edge has been spotted with 6GB RAM on Geekbench.

Motorola is expected to use the Snapdragon 765 chip.

The Motorola Edge series will be unveiled on April 22.

Motorola will announce its Edge series of flagship phones on April 22 and so far, almost everything, apart from the prices, has been leaked. We know that there are two models planned initially, with one of them being a top-grade flagship variant using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chip. The other model, which is said to be simply called the Edge, may end up with a Snapdragon 765 chip but retain most of the flagship features. Today, there's more on this model.

A recent Geekbench has listed some of the specifications of the entry-level model. According to the list, the Motorola Edge, which is internally called the Racer, will use an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. This could be the Snapdragon 765 chip, as revealed by the previous leaks. The Snapdragon 765 has been used by a very few phones and most midrange phones go for the more powerful Snapdragon 765G with a superior GPU.

The listing also suggests that the Edge will end up with 6GB of RAM and it will use Android 10 as its operating system. Not a mega revelation but it seems that Motorola may be on the right track for its premium midrange phone. The Edge series is expected to sit above the Motorola Android One series of phones as well as the Moto G series and challenge the likes of premium phones from Oppo, Vivo, Samsung's Galaxy A series and even OnePlus phones.

If the Motorola Edge doesn't ring any bells, then here's a quick glance at what it's expected to offer. The Edge is supposed to be a premium midrange phone and hence, it relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chip, as noted above. This is supposed to be accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since it is a Motorola phone, there will be a clean and stock version of Android 10.

To justify the premium-ness, Motorola is said to use a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. This display will have a refresh rate of 90Hz and it will also end up with 3D curved edges on either side. Sadly, there will be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, which itself is said to be a 25-megapixel sensor.

Since we are discussing camera, there will be a triple camera setup at the back, with the main unit being a 64-megapixel sensor. This is said to be accompanied by a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.