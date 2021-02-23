Motorola G100 with Snapdragon 870 appears on Geekbench

Highlights Motorola G100, which is being touted as the next flagship device by Motorola, was spotted on Geekbench.

Motorola G100, which is being touted as the next flagship device by Motorola, was spotted on Geekbench. The G100 which could be the rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S appeared on Geekbench ahead of the global launch. The smartphone is speculated to be the global name of the Motorola Edge S. For the unversed, Motorola made the Edge S with Snapdragon 870 official in China.

The codename Nio has appeared in the Geekbench 5 listing of the Motorola Moto G100. The Edge S was also codenamed Nio. In terms of scores, the Moto G100 has scored 957 in the single-core test and 2815 in the multi-core test. The higher the score is, the better the performance of the chipset is.

The model name on the Geekbench has been written Motorola G100 and the motherboard name is Nio. The smartphone could come with 8GB of RAM and it runs on Android 11. It is speculated to be the global variant of the Moto Edge S. Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G100 in India this month.

Now that the Moto G100 is being touted as the Moto Edge S, let us have a look at the price and specifications of the smartphone.

Motorola Edge S: Price and availability

Motorola Edge S was launched in China at CNY 1999 ( Rs 22,548 approx) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant, for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB the phone costs CNY 2399 ( Rs 27,000 approx). The top variant is priced at CNY 2799 ( Rs 35,559 approx) for the 8GB and 256GB. The smartphone has been launched in two different colors

Motorola Edge S: Specifications

Motorola Edge S comes with a 6.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes with support for HDR10. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The processor is the latest by Qualcomm and it is being touted as the upgraded version of the

In terms of optics, the Motorola Edge S features a square-shaped camera island that houses four camera sensors. The camera island includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle macro sensor, a 2MP portrait depth-of-field sensor, and a ToF stereoscopic depth sensor. On the front, there is 64-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera sensors for better selfies.