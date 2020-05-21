Motorola G8 Power Lite launched in India with 5000mAh battery, triple camera system and more

Highlights Motorola has launched the G8 Power Lite at a price of Rs 8,999.

The G8 Power Lite comes with a 5000mAh battery.

Motorola will put the phone on sale from May 29.

After launching its first flagship phone in the last two years, i.e. the Edge+, Motorola has now launched a new budget smartphone that aims to focus on one thing Indian consumers prefer the most - battery life. It's called the Moto G8 Power Lite and as the Power moniker suggests, it has a massive 5000mAh battery. The G8 Power Lite will go on sale on Flipkart from May 29 and come in only a single storage variant, which costs Rs 8,999.

The Motorola G8 Power Lite comes in two colour variants - Royal Blue and Arctic Blue, both of which are gradient schemes. You only get a single variant of the G8 Power Lite in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Do note that the G8 Power Lite also has a microSD card slot to expand the storage to 256GB.

The G8 Power Lite slots in under the Moto G8 Plus launched late last year as an affordable alternative. The focus with this phone is offering a long battery life and hence, you get a 5000mAh battery powering the phone. Motorola claims up to 35 days of standby time.

Helping the G8 Power Lite in its cause is a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. Although Motorola does not mention the name, the phone uses the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. This is managed by Motorola's near-stock Android UI. The phone also gets the usual Moto Action, which includes the Moto Display and other Motorola gesture shortcuts previously seen on other Motorola phones.

The G8 Power Lite carries a triple camera system in accordance with the G8 lineup but the configuration is different. The main camera is a 16-megapixel unit that is assisted by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On paper, this is the most capable triple camera system in this price range. You get the portrait mode as well as HDR mode for enhanced photos.

Lastly, the G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. The display has a notch on the top that holds an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other miscellaneous features include a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone as well as water-repellant body.

The Motorola G8 Power Lite goes on sale from May 29 on Flipkart. The phone competes directly with the recently launched Realme Narzo 10A and the slightly older Xiaomi Redmi 8.