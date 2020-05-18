Motorola G8 Power Lite launching in India on May 21: Is this budget smartphone worth waiting for?

Highlights The Motorola G8 Power Lite is launching on May 21 in India.

In less than 24 hours, Motorola will announce its flagship Edge+ for India as a rival to the OnePlus 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. However, the Edge+ isn't alone as Motorola will launch another phone in the budget segment, albeit two days later. It's the Motorola G8 Power Lite that is launching on May 21 and will be available via Flipkart. The G8 Power Lite will be an affordable entry-level smartphone that was launched in Brazil last year.

The G8 Power Lite is part of the Moto G8 lineup and will end up as an affordable alternative to the Motorola G8 Plus that we saw late last year in India. The "Lite" moniker suggests that Motorola is focusing on the essentials with this phone and if you are after high-end specifications, you won't get it on this one.

The G8 Power Lite was launched as an entry-level to the Moto G series last year in Brazil and hence, the specifications are quite entry-level. The only notable highlight on the G8 Power Lite is its big 5000mAh battery, a feature it draws from the old Motorola One Power. The design of the phone apes the Motorola G8 Plus complete with triple camera setup.

When it comes to the internals, the G8 Power Lite doesn't promise a lot. The phone uses a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that's paired to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The display measures 6.5-inches and has a modern notch-like design. However, it's an LCD panel with HD resolution. This should help with longer battery life, given that the 5000mAh battery will have to push lesser pixels. Motorola bundles a 10W charger on the international model.

As for the cameras, there are three units at the back. The main camera is rated at 16-megapixels with a lens aperture of F2.0. This is accompanied by a rather average sounding 2-megapixel macro camera and another depth camera. The front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor. The G8 Power Lite also offers a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Given the specifications, you can expect the Motorola G8 Power Lite to be priced lesser than Rs 10,000. Given the current smartphone market dynamics, this phone could end up competing with the recently launched Realme Narzo 10A. The Narzo 10A ends up having a better chipset than the G8 Power Lite and hence, Motorola will have a tough challenge on its hands convincing people to buy it.