Motorola Ibiza launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

The Motorola Ibiza could be the next device in the brand's launch pipeline. The Motorola Ibiza is expected to be a mid-range device. Recently the device popped up in a Geekbench listing revealing a few specs of this device. The device was spotted with model number XT2137-2 and is dubbed as Motorola Ibiza.

The Motorola Ibiza is expected to be the first Motorola device powered by Qualcomm's entry-level 5G ready chipset, i.e. the Snapdragon 480. Only a couple of entry/midrange devices have shipped with this entry-level 5G chipset, as of now.

Entry-level 5G devices are rare now, and Motorola can hugely benefit from this void. That being said, we have a decent chunk of information about the Motorola Ibiza. So sit back and read this article to find out everything about this upcoming device.

Motorola Ibiza specs and features

--The Motorola Ibiza was previously seen on the WiFi alliance listing last month. Now the device has been spotted on Geekbench like mentioned before. The listing reveals many specs, but there's no hint about this device's design.

--The listing further reveals that the device will ship with 6GB of RAM and Android 11 out of the box. Additionally, the listing reveals the single and multi-core scores of the Motorola Ibiza that are 2,466 and 6,223 points respectively. Just a reminder this test was conducted on Geekbench 4.

--To recall, Motola also revealed a flagship device a week ago in China. This device dubbed as the Motorola Edge S is the first device to features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC. Apart from this it ships with features like a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

--As far as the Motorola Ibiza specs are concerned, the device may feature a 90Hz IPS LCD display, as hinted by a tipster. It is expected to have an HD+ display resolution of 1600x720 pixel. The display may also get a waterdrop notch which will house the front shooter.

--The Motorola Ibiza will expectedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 SoC. This chipset brings 5G capability to the midrange and entry-level segment. Like mentioned before, only a couple of devices like Vivo's Y31s and Oppo's A93 have seen this budget 5G chipset.

--The device may ship in two RAM and storage variants 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, respectively. We expect the device to come with a dedicated micro-SD slot for storage expansion.

--The Snapdragon 480 is an octa-core chipset built on an 8nm manufacturing process. It is clocked at 2.0GHz and coupled with Adreno 619GPU. The chipset has support for 5G and dual-channel WiFi connectivity.

--Through a recent report, we know that the Motorola Ibiza may ship with a 48megapixel triple camera setup. The 48-megapixel sensor may come from Samsung with the model number (s5kgm1st). Other two sensors include a 5-megapixel macro lens with (s5k5e9) sensor and 2MP OmniVision (ov02b1b) depth sensor.

--On the front, the device is expected to get a 13 megapixel (s5k3l6) shooter.

--The Motorola Ibiza will expectedly sport a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

--Through the Geekbench listing, we know that the device will be running Android 11 out of the box.

--In terms of connectivity, the device is expected to have support for 5G, WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz bands), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, Type C port, 3.5mm jack and more.

Motorola Ibiza India launch

There's currently little information around the launch of the Motorola Ibiza. However, looking at the pace of leaks, we can predict that the launch is not too far away. It's also unclear if this device will launch globally or be available in select markets.

Motorola Ibiza India price

Much like the Motorola Ibiza launch date we merely have any information about the pricing of the device. However, a couple of websites hint the device to be priced somewhere around 13,999 for the vanilla variant. This device might be a strong competitor to the upcoming OnePlus 5G midrange if priced affordably.